Stephanie Ramirez has joined as program coordinator at LGBTQ Connection in Napa.
Ramirez is responsible for the development, training and support of LGBTQ Connection's youth leadership teams in Napa County. The Youth Leadership Teams work with the coordinator to implement community events, advocate for LGBTQ inclusive policy and practice change, host youth events, facilitate regular LGBTQ youth get-togethers, train schools and districts to support LGBTQ students and more.
Info: lgbtqconnection.org