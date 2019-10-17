RE/MAX Gold has announced that American Canyon is the newest location in the growing real estate franchise. The American Canyon office will be overseen by Manager Carrie Foley.
The address is 3417 Broadway St., Suite J4, American Canyon.
The American Canyon office is made up of three agents who have joined RE/MAX Gold: Kasama Lee, Richard Peterson and Cori Badertscher.
“We are excited to welcome all three of these agents to RE/MAX Gold in American Canyon," said Foley.
Info: remaxgold.com, 707-690-0440