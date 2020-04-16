Biz buzz: Re:THINK ice cream donates to workers at the Queen, St. Helena hospital

Napa Valley-based ice cream brand Re:THINK is giving back to hospital workers by donating over 50,000 of its single-serve ice cream cups to show their appreciation for those in the healthcare industry on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes workers at Napa County's Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Adventist Health-St. Helena.

Deliveries began on April 3, said a news release.

Info: rethinkicecream.us

