Biz buzz: ﻿Redwood Credit Union 2020 fire relief fund distributes $424,420

Redwood Credit Union Community Fund (RCUCF) announced its 2020 Fire Relief Fund has collected and disbursed $424,420 from 847 donors to support the needs of fire survivors, said a news release.

One hundred percent of the tax-deductible donations were given to fire survivors in four local counties⁠, said the release.

RCU worked with these nonprofit partners to support families: North Coast Opportunities and Catholic Charities in Lake County; Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership and Catholic Charities in Napa County; West Marin Community Services in Marin; and Community Action Partnership, Corazon Healdsburg, and Catholic Charities in Sonoma.

In total, the Fund provided direct assistance to more than 543 households and 81 school children.

In Napa County, where the home loss was greatest, RCUCF initiated a separate $75,000 matching challenge grant. Promoted by the Napa Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and residents stepped up to fully meet it, doubling the impact of their donations and raising an additional $150,000 (included in the above $424,420 total).