 J.L. Sousa, Register

More than 600 Napa residents took action to protect themselves from financial fraud by shredding old financial records and other paperwork at Redwood Credit Union’s (RCU’s) free annual Shred-a-Thon, held on July 21.

Sixteen RCU volunteers and four shredding trucks from Shred-IT were onsite to help residents safely dispose of and recycle approximately 30,000 pounds of paper, said a news release. 

RCU also collected $1,800 in monetary donations at the event to benefit Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center.

Info: redwoodcu.org/shred

