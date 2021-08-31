 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union earns top recognition

Redwood Credit Union

For the second year in a row, Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has been recognized as a top credit union in California in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State, said a news release. 

“Our members are at the heart of all we do. Receiving this recognition from Forbes, based on member feedback, affirms that we’re providing the financial services people want and need,” said Brett Martinez, RCU President and CEO.

“This award is a testament to our passionate employees who work extremely hard to provide excellent service to our members every day.”

Redwood Credit Union RCU also been awarded one of the best places to work in the North Bay for 15 consecutive years.

Info: redwoodcu.org

Students at Napa Christian school in Napa spend every weekday morning taking care of farm animals and an extensive garden. The farm includes more than a dozen animals such as miniature horses, pigs, chickens and a bunny or two.

