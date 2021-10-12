Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union gives $120,000 to nine Napa County nonprofits

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is distributing $120,000 in grants to support the lifesaving and life-changing services of nine nonprofit organizations in Napa and American Canyon.
The grants will help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable populations throughout the region, including food, housing, health, financial wellness, and workforce development.
“Redwood Credit Union is changing the lives of Napa Valley's children by supporting school-based wellness programs,” says Jennifer Stewart, executive director, Napa Valley Education Foundation.
“Providing community support is what RCU is all about and the pandemic’s impact has underscored the need to assist even more,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO of Redwood Credit Union.
Info: redwoodcu.org
