Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union helps more than 3,150 people shred documents

This summer, more than 3,150 residents in Napa, Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties took action to protect themselves by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s recent free Shred-a-Thons.
Shred-IT trucks were at each event to help communities safely dispose of and recycle 170,750 lbs. of documents.
Attendees also had an opportunity to donate to a local nonprofit. In total, the events raised more than $9,450 to support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, SchoolsRule Marin and Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Info: redwoodcu.org
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.