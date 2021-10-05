 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union helps more than 3,150 people shred documents

100621-nvr-biz-shred1.jpg

This summer, more than 3,150 residents in Napa, Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties took action to protect themselves by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s recent free Shred-a-Thons.

Shred-IT trucks were at each event to help communities safely dispose of and recycle 170,750 lbs. of documents. 

Attendees also had an opportunity to donate to a local nonprofit. In total, the events raised more than $9,450 to support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, SchoolsRule Marin and Redwood Empire Food Bank. 

Info: redwoodcu.org

