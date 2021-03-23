Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union hires Paniagua

AJ Paniagua has joined Redwood Credit Union (RCU) as a mortgage loan officer, said a news release.
Prior to joining RCU, Paniagua worked as a commercial insurance producer, a mortgage broker, and a commercial real estate research analyst.
Paniagua began his higher education at Napa Valley College with an associate’s degree in mathematics and humanities. He went on to get a bachelor’s degree in geography: urban and regional analysis, and a master’s degree in city planning from San Diego State University.
Info: redwoodcu.org
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.