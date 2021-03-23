 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union hires Paniagua

Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union hires Paniagua

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

AJ Paniagua has joined Redwood Credit Union (RCU) as a mortgage loan officer, said a news release.

Prior to joining RCU, Paniagua worked as a commercial insurance producer, a mortgage broker, and a commercial real estate research analyst.

Paniagua began his higher education at Napa Valley College with an associate’s degree in mathematics and humanities. He went on to get a bachelor’s degree in geography: urban and regional analysis, and a master’s degree in city planning from San Diego State University.

Info: redwoodcu.org

AJ Paniagua

AJ Paniagua 

 Submitted image

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump planning own media platform: advisor

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News