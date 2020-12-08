Biz buzz: ﻿ Redwood Credit Union kicks off holiday giving program

Redwood Credit Union’s (RCU’s) annual holiday giving program looks a little different this year, said a news release. Instead of asking members to bring food and gift items into the branches, the credit union is offering virtual options on its website at redwoodcu.org/holiday-giving

“We had to do it differently,” said Brett Martinez, RCU’s president and CEO. “In this way, we can still work together to make the holidays brighter for those in need.”

In Napa County, the credit union is partnering with Toys for Tots and Community Action Napa Valley.

