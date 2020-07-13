Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union makes Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions

Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union makes Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions

{{featured_button_text}}
Redwood Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union

 Submitted photo

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has been named a Top 10 Credit Union in California, and the highest-ranked credit union in Northern California by Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Credit Unions. Of the nation’s 5,236 credit unions, RCU is one of only 182 in the United States to be included on the list, said a news release. 

"We’re extremely honored to be included in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions, especially because it’s based on consumer sentiment,” said Brett Martinez, RCU president and CEO. 

Info: 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News