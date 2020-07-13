Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union makes Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has been named a Top 10 Credit Union in California, and the highest-ranked credit union in Northern California by Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Credit Unions. Of the nation’s 5,236 credit unions, RCU is one of only 182 in the United States to be included on the list, said a news release.
"We’re extremely honored to be included in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions, especially because it’s based on consumer sentiment,” said Brett Martinez, RCU president and CEO.
Info: 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org
