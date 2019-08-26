Redwood Credit Union (RCU) recently welcomed Gladys Milligan as manager of its new American Canyon branch at 406 Napa Junction Road, Suite 126 in the Napa Junction Shopping Center.
In her new role, Milligan is responsible for overseeing member service, staff management, and daily branch operations, as well as local community and business development efforts.
Prior to joining RCU, Milligan worked in the financial industry for 15 years, 11 of which were in management. She formerly worked for Washington Mutual/Chase and Travis Credit Union where her responsibilities included shepherding the opening of new branches.
Milligan has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in strategic management from Sacramento State University. She is bilingual in Spanish/English.
Info: redwoodcu.org