Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union names three new regional VPs

Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union names three new regional VPs

  • Updated
Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has named Jana Beaty-Andresen, Jose Alvarez, and Jenniffer Collins as regional vice presidents of branch experience.

Collins has extensive experience building teams that promote integrity, collaboration, and efficiency while providing excellent customer service, said a news release. She’ll be overseeing American Canyon, Napa, Novato, San Francisco, San Rafael and Mill Valley branches.

Prior to joining RCU, Collins held jobs at Community Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and California Bank & Trust.

Info: 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

Jenniffer Collins

Jenniffer Collins

 Submitted photo

