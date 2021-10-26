Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union names three new regional VPs

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has named Jana Beaty-Andresen, Jose Alvarez, and Jenniffer Collins as regional vice presidents of branch experience.
Collins has extensive experience building teams that promote integrity, collaboration, and efficiency while providing excellent customer service, said a news release. She’ll be overseeing American Canyon, Napa, Novato, San Francisco, San Rafael and Mill Valley branches.
Prior to joining RCU, Collins held jobs at Community Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and California Bank & Trust.
Info: 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org
