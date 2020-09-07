 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union opens 2020 Fire Relief Fund
date 2020-09-07

Redwood Credit Union

The Redwood Credit Union Community Fund has opened a 2020 Fire Relief Fund to assist those who lost homes due to the recent fires, and to prepare to help its communities should more fires happen this year, said a news release. 

One hundred percent of the tax-deductible donations will be distributed directly to fire survivors—beginning with those who lost their primary residence in Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Lake counties⁠—and through nonprofit organizations. 

In addition to the Fund, RCU is offering financial assistance and other resources to members directly impacted by the recent fires. This includes special loan programs, insurance information, details related to nonprofit services, and ways to avoid fraud and scams during this time.

Info: redwoodcu.org/2020-fire-assistance

 

