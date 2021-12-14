 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union promotes Furniss to marketing manager

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has promoted Lonica Furniss to marketing manager.

In her new role, Furniss oversees the staff and daily operations of the credit union’s marketing department, including brand and product promotions, advertising, online and other marketing efforts for the North Bay and San Francisco counties RCU serves.

She joined RCU in 2011 as a teller in Rohnert Park. 

Born and raised in Sonoma Valley and daughter to Robert and Barbara Frank who own and run Sonoma TrainTown Railroad, Furniss is a very involved participant in her community. She works in both RCU’s Napa and Santa Rosa administrative offices.

Furniss holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Sonoma State University.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Do you remember Helgeland? This Napa store was quite popular in the late 60s and early 70s. It was owned by a woman named Hazelle Robison. Take a look at the former Helgeland, and what the storefront looks like now.
Lonica Furniss

Lonica Furniss 

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking Down U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News