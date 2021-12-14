Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union promotes Furniss to marketing manager

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has promoted Lonica Furniss to marketing manager.

In her new role, Furniss oversees the staff and daily operations of the credit union’s marketing department, including brand and product promotions, advertising, online and other marketing efforts for the North Bay and San Francisco counties RCU serves.

She joined RCU in 2011 as a teller in Rohnert Park.

Born and raised in Sonoma Valley and daughter to Robert and Barbara Frank who own and run Sonoma TrainTown Railroad, Furniss is a very involved participant in her community. She works in both RCU’s Napa and Santa Rosa administrative offices.

Furniss holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Sonoma State University.

