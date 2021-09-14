Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union promotes Thompson

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has promoted Deirdre Thompson to senior vice president of virtual service delivery, said a news release.
Thompson joined RCU in 2009 with more than 10 years of experience in finance and tech. She formerly worked as senior vice president and technology service delivery manager at Bank of America, "an experience that allowed her to quickly take on the task of upgrading RCU’s member service software and phone systems to build a service-centric team."
Thompson was recently honored in 2021 with a North Bay Women in Business award.
Thompson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UC Berkeley, is a graduate of Western CUNA Management School, and holds Net Promoter and Six Sigma Greenbelt certifications.
Thompson works out of RCU’s Napa administrative offices.
Info: redwoodcu.org
