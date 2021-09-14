 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union promotes Thompson

Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union promotes Thompson

{{featured_button_text}}

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has promoted Deirdre Thompson to senior vice president of virtual service delivery, said a news release. 

Thompson joined RCU in 2009 with more than 10 years of experience in finance and tech. She formerly worked as senior vice president and technology service delivery manager at Bank of America, "an experience that allowed her to quickly take on the task of upgrading RCU’s member service software and phone systems to build a service-centric team."

Thompson was recently honored in 2021 with a North Bay Women in Business award.

Thompson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UC Berkeley, is a graduate of Western CUNA Management School, and holds Net Promoter and Six Sigma Greenbelt certifications.

Thompson works out of RCU’s Napa administrative offices.

Info: redwoodcu.org

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Deirdre Thompson

Deirdre Thompson

 Submitted image

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News