Biz buzz: ﻿Redwood Credit Union raises more than $36,000 for local food banks

On Oct. 15 Redwood Credit Union (RCU) celebrated International Credit Union Day.

One of the ways RCU honored the day was by donating 25 cents to local food banks in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Lake, San Francisco, and Mendocino counties each time members used their RCU Visa debit or credit card on Oct. 15.

In total, more than $36,000 was donated to Redwood Empire Food Bank, Community Action of Napa Valley, and SF-Marin Food Bank.

RCU also ran a contest on its Facebook page where members could win cash prizes. And a coloring page for children was made available for download on the credit union’s website.

