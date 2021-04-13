Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union (RCU) celebrates Credit Union Youth Month with giveaways and contests

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is celebrating Credit Union Youth Month in April with giveaways and two contests that promote good savings habits for children and teenagers, said a news release.

Initiated by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), credit unions all over the United States are focused on the youngest members during the month of April with a dinosaur theme: Be a credit union saver and your savings will never go extinct.

Jr. Rangers (RCU members ages 12 and under) are invited to participate in a coloring contest that features RCU’s mascot, Reddy the Redwood. Twenty-five winners will be selected to receive $100.

Jr. Partners (RCU members ages 13-17) are invited to show how they imagine their futures through song, dance, video, drawing, essay, or another creative way. Five winners will be selected to receive $250.

Credit Union Youth Month contest rules and a downloadable coloring sheet are available at redwoodcu.org/youth.