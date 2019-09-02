More than 3,600 residents in Napa, Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties shredded old financial records and other paperwork at Redwood Credit Union’s (RCU’s) free annual Shred-a-Thons held over the summer.
More than $10,000 was raised through the events to support SchoolsRule Marin, Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, Redwood Empire Food Bank in Sonoma County and the Humane Society of Inland Mendocino County.
Trucks from Shred-IT were on-site at the events to help the communities safely dispose of and recycle 150,550 pounds of documents, said a news release.
Additionally, Conservation Corps of the North Bay collected more than 18,220 pounds of e-waste on site at the Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino events, including old TVs, printers, monitors, computers and other personal electronics for secure recycling.
At each shred event, attendees were also able to make voluntary donations to local nonprofits onsite.
Info: redwoodcu.org