Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is hosting a free document shredding event for the Napa community on Saturday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the County of Napa Sullivan Lot (between 4th Street and Coombs St.) in Napa. The Shred-a-Thon will feature free document shredding provided by Shred-It.
“We’re happy to offer this free service to the community to help people dispose of their sensitive documents in a safe way," said Lindsay Jones, RCU’s Napa branch manager.
Attendees may bring up to three banker-sized boxes (15 inches x 12 inches x 10 inches) of confidential documents for shredding. Old financial statements, canceled checks, credit card offers, and other outdated documents that contain personal information are all contenders for shredding.
Last year, RCU’s Napa Shred-a-Thon helped the community securely dispose of more than 14,200 pounds of documents.
Info: redwoodcu.org/shred