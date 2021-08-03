Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union welcomes Haas as vice president

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has hired Bryan Haas as vice president of product and service innovation, said a news release.

In his new role, Haas will lead product and service research, strategy, and development and work across the organization to ensure the design, delivery, competitiveness, and value of RCU products and services are of the highest quality for its members, said the release.

Haas came to RCU with over 20 years of financial services experience in the San Francisco Bay area, including five years as head of customer experience strategy at Western Union, and five years at Xoom as director of product development.

Haas has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Sonoma State University and a Master of Science in human resource management from Golden Gate University.