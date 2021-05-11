 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union wins industry marketing awards

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) recently received four Diamond Awards at the annual Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council conference.

RCU’s marketing department was recognized in four categories:

• Membership Marketing: for “10 Great Reasons to Switch to a Credit Union” campaign.

• Outdoor: for “Bank at Home or On the Go” billboard.

• Website: for Redwood Credit Union Auto Services website redesign.

• Video: for “Enjoy Convenient ATM Access” video.

Info: redwoodcu.org

