Collabria Care has appointed Celine Regalia as its new executive director. Regalia has filled the role on an interim basis since February.
In her previous role as director of operations, she oversaw the Collabria day program, human resources, volunteer services, facilities and medical records and other programs.
“It has been my honor to be associated with this incredible organization for the last 20 years,” said Regalia.
Regalia holds master’s degrees in both medical social work and speech pathology from California State University, San Jose.
Info: collabriacare.org, 707-258-9080