 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Register parent company Lee Enterprises now trading on Nasdaq

Biz buzz: Register parent company Lee Enterprises now trading on Nasdaq

{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Enterprises logo

Lee Enterprises 

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Register and "a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets," announced that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Lee has commenced trading as a Nasdaq-listed security under the symbol “LEE.”

“Today is an important milestone as we embark on the next chapter of Lee’s growth alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. 

Info: lee.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News