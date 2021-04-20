Biz buzz: Register parent company Lee Enterprises now trading on Nasdaq

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Register and "a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets," announced that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Lee has commenced trading as a Nasdaq-listed security under the symbol “LEE.”

“Today is an important milestone as we embark on the next chapter of Lee’s growth alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.