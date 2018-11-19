Kathleen Reynolds, president and CEO of Napa Valley Community Housing, was recently recognized by the North Bay Business Journal’s Nonprofit Leadership Awards for her leadership work.
These awards recognized top executives, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and board members in the North Bay counties.
During her 11-year tenure as NVCH’s leader, Reynolds has directed and implemented two multi-unit affordable housing real estate developments and the purchase of a Yountville property. Today, NVCH manages 20 properties with 623 units and serves 1,800 residents.
