Kathleen Reynolds, president/CEO of Napa Valley Community Housing, will retire on June 30, she announced. 

"Working at NVCH for the last 13 years has truly been a rich and rewarding experience," said Reynolds.

"It has been satisfying to be a part of the creation and management of high-quality affordable housing that serves those who are most in need in our community. I will miss working with the many dedicated and hardworking people in our industry that I have come to know over the years, but the time has now come for me to turn the reins over to the fresh ideas of a new CEO." 

Info: 707-251-1067, NVCH.org

