Biz buzz: Ricketts joins Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Napa

Morgan Stanley announced that Matthew Ricketts has joined the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa at 700 Main St. as senior vice president and branch manager.

Formerly with UBS Financial Services for 12 years, Ricketts is a seasoned North Bay professional who has worked in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, said a news release.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University.

