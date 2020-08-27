Biz buzz: Ridgle named director of Upper Valley Campus and Community Education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shawntel Ridgle has been named director of Upper Valley Campus and community education for Napa Valley College, said a news release.

Ridgle has an extensive background in management as the director of UCSF Mission Bay/Bright Horizons Family Solutions, said the release.

She joined Napa Valley College in 2018, serving first as assistant director the College’s Child Development Center and then its acting director; she was appointed as director in 2019. Most recently, Ridgle served as career pathways director at Napa Valley College.

“I value the importance of lifelong learning and am looking forward to this new role and the opportunity to expand our community education offerings,” Ridgle said.

Napa Valley College's Community Education programs, currently offered online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, include workshops, fee-based classes, noncredit (no-fee) classes, educational trips and tours, special events, and short-term vocational training programs.

Ridgle holds an associate of science degree in Early Childhood Education from Skyline Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Child Development from San Francisco State University.