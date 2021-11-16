 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Right On!!! Records hosts toy drive

Right On !!! Records

Tim Leonard just opened a vinyl record store at 2375 California Blvd. in Napa. Called Right On !!! Records, it’s the first such standalone record retailer to open in Napa in more than 20 years. That's customer Scott Yeager that Leonard is talking with. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Right On!!! Records is hosting its first Christmas toy drive.

The drive will benefit NEWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services of Napa. 

The toy drive runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 11. 

Bring a NEW unwrapped gift to drop into the donation bin at the store. Call ahead to see if there is something specific that needs to be donated. 

Right On!!! Records is located at 2375 California Blvd Suite A in Napa.

Info: rightonnapa.com, 707-224-4050.

Vinyl records spin again at new Napa record store: Right On !!! Records. Take a listen and go for a tour inside.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

  • Updated

Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family. 

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News