Biz buzz: Right On!!! Records hosts toy drive

Right On!!! Records is hosting its first Christmas toy drive.

The drive will benefit NEWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services of Napa.

The toy drive runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 11.

Bring a NEW unwrapped gift to drop into the donation bin at the store. Call ahead to see if there is something specific that needs to be donated.

Right On!!! Records is located at 2375 California Blvd Suite A in Napa.

