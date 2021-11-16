 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Robotic-assisted hip surgery now available at Queen of the Valley

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center recently began offering a minimally-invasive option for hip replacement surgery as part of its orthopedics program. Michael Caravelli, M.D., performed the first robotic-assisted hip surgery using the MAKO technology earlier this year.

“For more than 18 months, surgeons at Queen of the Valley have used this operating system to perform knee surgery. We are now thrilled to be able to extend this minimally-invasive option to patients in need of a hip replacement,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive.

Mako surgery has been proven to reduce blood loss and dislocation of the hip joint. In addition, it more accurately places and aligns the hip, creating a more natural replication of the individual’s natural anatomy.

Info: providence.org/queen

Meet the new chief executive at Napa's Queen of the Valley medical center: Terry Wooten. He's been with Providence and St. Joseph health for 25 years.

