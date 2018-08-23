Alison Surgeon has been promoted to national sales manager at Rombauer Vineyards.
In addition, Kristine Pederson, formerly of Monterey Bay Wine Company, has joined Rombauer as Northern California and Hawaii Regional sales manager.
Surgeon has been with Rombauer since 2004, beginning as the winery’s sales and marketing assistant and rising through the ranks to become California sales manager and most recently Northern California and Hawaii Regional sales manager.
Surgeon is a graduate of Sonoma State University’s Executive MBA for Wine Business and holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Sonoma State University.
Stepping into Surgeon’s shoes as Rombauer’s Northern California and Hawaii regional sales manager is Kristine Pederson.
Pederson most recently served as a senior account specialist with Monterey Bay Wine Company. A graduate of UC Davis and a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine, Pederson has more than 20 years of experience in the wine industry.