Biz buzz: Rombauer Vineyards marks 40 years with donation

As Rombauer Vineyards marks its 40-year anniversary, the Rombauer family announced donations “in excess” of $100,000 to Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, Meals on Wheels,

The United Sommeliers Foundation, Sierra Health Foundation, Community Action of Napa Valley, Food Bank of El Dorado County, Redwood Empire Food Bank and Interfaith Council of Amador County food bank. In addition to monetary donations, Rombauer Vineyards launched the Farther Apart, Closer Together campaign, a series of videos shot in many of the Rombauer employees’ living rooms across the U.S.

“With joyful energy, families demonstrate what staying connected with friends and family looks like in today’s reality,” said a news release. The series of videos can be viewed at rombauer.com/together/. Rombauer Vineyards is also encouraging wine enthusiasts to “create their own joyful experiences during these uncertain times by celebrating the marriage between wine and food.”

To help with creative suggestions, Rombauer Vineyards has made a number of recipes from the iconic Joy of Cooking cookbook available for download on its website. Koerner Rombauer’s great aunt, Irma Rombauer, wrote the internationally renowned cookbook.