Biz buzz: Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley launches estate planning Q&A series

Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley has launched an estate planning Q&A series on social media to answer questions about estate planning, trusts and probate, as well as business, title and deeds.

Each Wednesday, the firm will a question from the public and post an answer from their attorney, Trevor Rose, on Facebook, Instagram and their website. Questions so far have varied from how Proposition 13 applies to your property to what probate actually means.

Info: @MyNapaLawyer on Facebook or Instagram. Questions can be emailed to mkt@mynapalawyer.com, 707-681-5851.

