Biz buzz: Rose named a 2020 Northern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trevor J. Rose, attorney and founder of Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley, has been named a 2020 Northern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers, said a news release.

This honor is based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement and is awarded only to the top 2.5% of attorneys 40 years or younger, the release stated.

Rose is a certified legal specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization and practices in estate planning and administration, business, and real estate/title transactions.

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign