Biz buzz: Rose named a Northern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers

Attorney Trevor Rose

Attorney Trevor Rose of Rose Law Napa Valley, whose firm specializes in estate planning and administration, business and real estate, has been practicing law since 2011. He has had an office in Napa since 2013.

Trevor J. Rose, a certified legal specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law and attorney at Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley, has been named a Northern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers for Estate Planning & Probate for the second year in a row.

The Rising Star award is reserved only for attorneys 40 years or younger and granted to just 2.5% of lawyers in each state.

Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley is located at 1775 Lincoln Ave, Suite 101 in Napa. 

Info: 707-681-5851 

