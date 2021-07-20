Biz buzz: Rose named a Northern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers

Trevor J. Rose, a certified legal specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law and attorney at Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley, has been named a Northern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers for Estate Planning & Probate for the second year in a row.

The Rising Star award is reserved only for attorneys 40 years or younger and granted to just 2.5% of lawyers in each state.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley is located at 1775 Lincoln Ave, Suite 101 in Napa.