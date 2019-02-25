Round Pond Estate welcomes Brent Ferro to its wholesale team as western regional sales manager. Ferro will work with a territory that consists of 12 states including California.
Ferro worked at various wine shops while attending Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. After a stint as a sports intern at a local news station, he decided to rejoin the wine industry as a supplier selling to restaurants in San Francisco, said a news release.
Before joining the Round Pond Estate team, he spent time at Hahn Family Wines, Caymus Vineyards, Freixenet USA and Terlato Imports.