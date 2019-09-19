Round Pond Estate owners Miles and Ryan MacDonnell announced that Michael C. Mathews has joined the winery as vice president, finance.
Mathews will oversee all financial operations of the family-owned winery based in Rutherford, said a news release.
“We’re delighted to welcome Mike to our company,” said the MacDonnells.
“His experience with day-to-day winery financial operations and strategic planning and commercial insights will be extremely valuable to our ongoing growth and success.”
Mathews said he looks forward to joining the winery with its focus on food as well as wine.
“I am pleased to join Round Pond with its terrific reputation for quality and leadership. I look forward to working with this dynamic team to continue to drive business success.”
A graduate of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania with a degree in accounting, Mathews holds the Intermediate Level from The Wine and Spirits Educational Trust.
Mathews was most recently the director of finance and administration at Grgich Hills Estates where he led all functions of accounting, Human Resources, commercial support and winery operations.
He has previously worked in financial management roles for Bespoke Collection, Wilson Daniels and Diageo Chateau and Estates. Mathews lives in Napa.
The Cypress Group, an executive search firm based in St. Helena focused on the wine industry, facilitated Mathews’ appointment.
Info: roundpond.com