Contour Airlines announced it is coming to Sacramento International Airport (SMF) with nonstop service to Santa Barbara.
The new schedule offers daily nonstop flights to Santa Barbara Airport beginning in April. Contour will operate from Terminal B with a 30-seat Embraer E-135 regional jet airplane.
"This new route is a great opportunity for us to restore service to an important intra-California market that has gone unserved since August 2010," said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County department of airports director.