The Salvation Army of Napa will host a free estate planning seminar on Tuesday, April 9 at the Napa Corps Community Center (590 Franklin Street, Napa), from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Local accredited estate planning attorneys Anthony Celaya and Meghan M. Avila, along with Salvation Army gift planning directors Mitch McConkey and Tim Rodriguera, will lead the discussion.
At the seminar, a free lunch will be provided by the Salvation Army Napa Valley Culinary Arts Program students.
Info: 888-214-8229, Plan2Give@usw.salvationarmy.org