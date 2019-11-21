{{featured_button_text}}
SBDC logo

SBDC

Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents affected by the Kincade Fire that occurred Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.

Beginning Nov. 20, Small Business Administration representatives have been on hand at the Sonoma County Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. No appointment is necessary.

The Sonoma County Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at the Sonoma County Office of Education, Teacher Learning Center at 5340 Skylane Blvd. in Santa Rosa. 

Info: napasonomasbdc.org, 707-595-0060 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.