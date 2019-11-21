Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents affected by the Kincade Fire that occurred Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.
Beginning Nov. 20, Small Business Administration representatives have been on hand at the Sonoma County Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. No appointment is necessary.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sonoma County Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at the Sonoma County Office of Education, Teacher Learning Center at 5340 Skylane Blvd. in Santa Rosa.
Info: napasonomasbdc.org, 707-595-0060