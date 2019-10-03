{{featured_button_text}}
California Medicare Advantage plan, SCAN Health Plan, announced its 2020 benefits in Napa and surrounding Northern California.

As a not-for-profit founded in 1977, SCAN offers an array of HMO and special-needs plans "designed to provide care tailored to older adults’ unique needs," said a news release. 

Starting Jan. 1, new offerings will debut in Napa and Sonoma – including a new health plan for the healthy, active senior – offering coverage for chiropractic and acupuncture services, massage therapy, weight management and a Fitbit fitness tracker.

Info: scanhealthplan.com, 1-800-559-3500.

