California Medicare Advantage plan, SCAN Health Plan, announced its 2020 benefits in Napa and surrounding Northern California.
As a not-for-profit founded in 1977, SCAN offers an array of HMO and special-needs plans "designed to provide care tailored to older adults’ unique needs," said a news release.
Starting Jan. 1, new offerings will debut in Napa and Sonoma – including a new health plan for the healthy, active senior – offering coverage for chiropractic and acupuncture services, massage therapy, weight management and a Fitbit fitness tracker.
Info: scanhealthplan.com, 1-800-559-3500.