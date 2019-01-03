Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Arts announced the appointment of Colleen Schulman as director of development for the Napa-based arts organization. Schulman joined di Rosa in 2017 as senior development officer and has served as interim director of development for several months.
Schulman brings to di Rosa more than a decade of experience in the arts and higher education, including her most recent role as annual and special giving manager for the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at UC Davis.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history and classics from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Schulman earned her Master of Science in Arts Administration and a Graduate Certificate in Fundraising Management from Boston University.
Info: dirosaart.org