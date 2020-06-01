Biz buzz: Sen. Dodd: Mare Island Distiller is Small Business of the Year

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the North Bay, Dave Phinney, owner of Savage & Cooke Distillery, retooled his Mare Island facility to produce hand-sanitizer, providing a much-needed source of this essential and hard-to-find product while keeping his employees on the job.
For his contribution to the community during this historic public health and economic crisis, Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, named Phinney’s company Senate District 3 Small Business of the Year.
“We are extremely humbled at the selection and for being named small business of the year for District 3,” Phinney said. “None of this would have been possible without the amazing staff led by Lauren Blanchard, the general manager of Savage & Cooke. Small businesses everywhere are key to the state’s economy. I want to thank Bill Dodd and his staff for recognizing us. I am proud and honored.”
“Dave’s ingenuity and thoughtfulness has allowed him to produce a potentially life-saving product while protecting his workers from unemployment,” Dodd said.
“This is the very essence of why small businesses are so important to our community, and why we must support them. My hat is off to Dave and his team.”
Dave Phinney opened Savage & Cooke Distillery in 2016, specializing in bourbon, whiskey and rye. He moved to Mare Island in 2018. Phinney also is known for his involvement in Napa County winemaking, growing companies such as The Prisoner and Orin Swift Cellars into multinational brands.
As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, and concerns about public health and unemployment mounted, Phinney switched the focus of his distillery to make alcohol-based hand sanitizer. The move fed an increasing demand while keeping his staff working. His product has been sold at cost – or donated -- to numerous companies and organizations including first responders, hospitals and community groups, said a news release.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.