Patrick and Alex Merkley, new owners of Shackford's Kitchen Store, collaborated with the Napa Chamber Foundation (NCC) to lend a helping hand to Teri Rubiolo, of the community of Cuckow in Butte County. Despite losing her home in the Butte County fires, she was determined to continue to provide meals from her established homemade soup kitchen.
Thanks to NCC Ambassador Maureen Eckert, Shackford's and the Chamber Foundation were able to help her take a few steps towards that goal by donating approximately $3,000 in cookware items.