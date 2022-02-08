 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biz buzz: Shafer elected to Napa Valley College board

Vintner Doug Shafer will join the Napa Valley College Viticulture, Winery, and Technology (VWT) Foundation board of directors, said a news release. 

The non-profit VWT foundation, an auxiliary organization of the Napa Valley Community College District, supports the College’s VWT instructional program by administering the sale of wines produced by the college and providing community advocacy and supportive services to enhance the program.

Shafer joined Shafer Vineyards as winemaker in 1983 and took over the reins as president in 1994. He continues to oversee the daily operations of the winery and vineyards as well as sales and marketing.

“It’s an honor to join the board of the Napa Valley College’s Viticulture, Winery & Technology Foundation. The wine community has been incredibly kind and generous to me, and I am excited to do what I can to support the next generation of winemakers,” said Shafer.

Info: napavalley.edu

