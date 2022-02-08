Biz buzz: Shafer elected to Napa Valley College board

Vintner Doug Shafer will join the Napa Valley College Viticulture, Winery, and Technology (VWT) Foundation board of directors, said a news release.
The non-profit VWT foundation, an auxiliary organization of the Napa Valley Community College District, supports the College’s VWT instructional program by administering the sale of wines produced by the college and providing community advocacy and supportive services to enhance the program.
Shafer joined Shafer Vineyards as winemaker in 1983 and took over the reins as president in 1994. He continues to oversee the daily operations of the winery and vineyards as well as sales and marketing.
“It’s an honor to join the board of the Napa Valley College’s Viticulture, Winery & Technology Foundation. The wine community has been incredibly kind and generous to me, and I am excited to do what I can to support the next generation of winemakers,” said Shafer.
Info: napavalley.edu
People are also reading…
The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation is donating $10 million to Napa Valley College to support the construction and expansion of the school's Viticulture, Wine and Technology program.
Teacher, law student, viticulturist and life-long learner Evelyn Allen, who began taking classes at Napa Valley College in 1944 and continued nearly her death in 2020 age of 94, has left her estate to the Napa Valley College Foundation.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.