Biz buzz: Shafer elected to Napa Valley College board

Vintner Doug Shafer will join the Napa Valley College Viticulture, Winery, and Technology (VWT) Foundation board of directors, said a news release.

The non-profit VWT foundation, an auxiliary organization of the Napa Valley Community College District, supports the College’s VWT instructional program by administering the sale of wines produced by the college and providing community advocacy and supportive services to enhance the program.

Shafer joined Shafer Vineyards as winemaker in 1983 and took over the reins as president in 1994. He continues to oversee the daily operations of the winery and vineyards as well as sales and marketing.

“It’s an honor to join the board of the Napa Valley College’s Viticulture, Winery & Technology Foundation. The wine community has been incredibly kind and generous to me, and I am excited to do what I can to support the next generation of winemakers,” said Shafer.

Wine Spectator Foundation donates $10 million to Napa Valley College The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation is donating $10 million to Napa Valley College to support the construction and expansion of the school's Viticulture, Wine and Technology program.

Community Builders: Evelyn Allen's gift to Napa Valley College Teacher, law student, viticulturist and life-long learner Evelyn Allen, who began taking classes at Napa Valley College in 1944 and continued nearly her death in 2020 age of 94, has left her estate to the Napa Valley College Foundation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.