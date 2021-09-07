 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Side by Side names new CEO

Side by Side announced the appointment of Dr. Christine Isana Garcia as the company's new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1.

Dr. Garcia succeeds Mary Denton, who recently retired after serving at Side by Side for over 20 years.

Side by Side serves Napa youth with community counseling services, which include short term, intensive crisis intervention as well as longer term case management and family support.

Side by Side is based in San Anselmo.

Dr. Christine Isana Garcia

