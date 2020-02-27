You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Sidekicks avoids closure, finds new space
Biz Buzz

Biz Buzz: Sidekicks avoids closure, finds new space

Meaghan Ford

Sidekicks Martial Arts school will remain open -- in a new location. 

Sidekicks will now be operated out of Napa Valley Yoga Center by Meaghan Ford. That center is located at 1115 Jordan Lane. 

"It was previously announced that the school was being forced to close, however after working closely with some of the loyal and longstanding families of the 27-year-old school, a new location has been secured," said an announcement.

Ford has been training and teaching under Master Matt Weber for 13 years.

She is a third-degree black belt who has coached at events such as the U.S. Open, Nationals and AAU Team Trials. Ford is also a Sacramento State graduate with a bachelor of arts in humanities and religious studies.

“It has always been my dream to take over the family business, and I’ve never been more excited about it than I am now,” Ford said. 

Info: 707-880-9516

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

