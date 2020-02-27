Biz Buzz: Sidekicks avoids closure, finds new space

Sidekicks Martial Arts school will remain open -- in a new location.

Sidekicks will now be operated out of Napa Valley Yoga Center by Meaghan Ford. That center is located at 1115 Jordan Lane.

"It was previously announced that the school was being forced to close, however after working closely with some of the loyal and longstanding families of the 27-year-old school, a new location has been secured," said an announcement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ford has been training and teaching under Master Matt Weber for 13 years.

She is a third-degree black belt who has coached at events such as the U.S. Open, Nationals and AAU Team Trials. Ford is also a Sacramento State graduate with a bachelor of arts in humanities and religious studies.

“It has always been my dream to take over the family business, and I’ve never been more excited about it than I am now,” Ford said.

Info: 707-880-9516

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.