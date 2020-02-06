Napa's Sidekicks Martial Arts will close on Friday, Feb. 28, said a news release from business owner Matt Weber.
"The building that we have been in for over 25 years￼￼ was sold in December," said Weber. "We have tried extremely hard to find an affordable space to relocate our program to in Napa. We have been unable to find a space."
A deal to colocate with another martial arts school in Napa fell through, he said.
Sidekicks opened in Napa Valley 27 years ago, said Weber.
"We will greatly miss all of our past and present students and will cherish the many years of memories and faces," of the estimated 20,000 students who have participated at Sidekicks, he said.
The business is at 1732 Tanen St. in Napa.