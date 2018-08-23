Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) announced the opening of its new office in downtown Napa.
The bank's third office in the North Bay wine country, "the move demonstrates the bank’s dedication to providing excellent service to its clients in wine country," said a news release.
“We’re excited to open our new Napa office and be part of the vibrant downtown community,” said William Stevens, wine division manager for Silicon Valley Bank.
“This new office shows our continued commitment to providing unique client service and supporting the growth of great viticulture."
"Silicon Valley Bank is deeply embedded in the wine community,” said John Trefethen, founder of Trefethen Estates. “They’ve been an unwavering partner to us at Trefethen, and support their clients through unforeseen challenges - like the Napa earthquake and fires."
Silicon Valley Bank’s new Napa office is located at 1300 First St., Suite 466, with offices, client entertainment areas and an outdoor patio.
It is part of First Street Napa, a 350,000 square foot mixed-use development with retail shops, hotels, wine tasting rooms and restaurants.
The bank’s wine division was founded in 1994 and maintains more than 400 clients in the wine industry as one of the largest wine lenders in the country.
In addition to the new Napa office, the division has a full-service branch in St. Helena and banking offices in Santa Rosa and Portland, Oregon. In 2017, the bank relocated its Pacific Northwest team to be based in Oregon’s wine country.
In addition to providing a full range of financial services, Silicon Valley Bank offers proprietary benchmarking, wine ambassadorship, insights and research for the wine industry through resources including its State of the Wine Industry 2018 Report and Direct-to-Consumer Wine Sales Report, done in partnership with Wine Business Monthly.