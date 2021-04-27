Biz buzz: Silver Trident Winery names Bowlin as hospitality manager

Beth Bowlin has been promoted to hospitality manager at Silver Trident Winery in Yountville.

“Beth exemplifies our commitment that each and every guest has a superb experience,” said Shane Soldinger, the winery’s general manager.

In her new role, Bowlin will oversee guest experiences at the Tasting Home, which include the winery’s Perfect Pairing experience and the Potato Chip Extravaganza.

Bowlin is currently studying for her certified (level 2) sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers. She lives in Yountville.

Silver Trident Winery is located at 6495 Washington St. in Yountville.

