 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Silver Trident Winery names Bowlin as hospitality manager

Biz buzz: Silver Trident Winery names Bowlin as hospitality manager

{{featured_button_text}}
Beth Bowlin

Beth Bowlin has been promoted to Hospitality Manager at Silver Trident Winery in Yountville.

 Submitted image

Beth Bowlin has been promoted to hospitality manager at Silver Trident Winery in Yountville.

“Beth exemplifies our commitment that each and every guest has a superb experience,” said Shane Soldinger, the winery’s general manager.

In her new role, Bowlin will oversee guest experiences at the Tasting Home, which include the winery’s Perfect Pairing experience and the Potato Chip Extravaganza. 

Bowlin is currently studying for her certified (level 2) sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers. She lives in Yountville.

Silver Trident Winery is located at 6495 Washington St. in Yountville. 

Info: silvertridentwinery.com

Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 13: 3 big reasons to make saving money a habit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News